Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $186.41

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €186.41 ($219.31) and traded as high as €214.10 ($251.88). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €211.10 ($248.35), with a volume of 391,221 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €196.00 ($230.59) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €206.83 ($243.33).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

