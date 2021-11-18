Pershing Square (LON:PSH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,060.00

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,060 ($39.98) and last traded at GBX 3,038.80 ($39.70), with a volume of 14878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,000 ($39.20).

The company has a quick ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 24.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,754.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 205.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.24%. Pershing Square’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.74%.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

