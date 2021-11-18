Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.510-$-1.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.01 million.Personalis also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.490 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Personalis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.90.

NASDAQ PSNL traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,011. The firm has a market cap of $695.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.45. Personalis has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $83,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,351 shares of company stock worth $2,113,213. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSNL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 133.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 12.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 97.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 22,446 shares in the last quarter. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

