Petards Group (LON:PEG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.18

Shares of Petards Group plc (LON:PEG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.18 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 10.10 ($0.13). Petards Group shares last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.14), with a volume of 95,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £6.04 million and a PE ratio of 21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.18.

About Petards Group (LON:PEG)

Petards Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, supplies, and maintains technologies used in advanced security, surveillance, and ruggedized electronic applications in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers rail technology solutions, such as eyeTrain, a solution for digital on-train surveillance subsystem; and RTS, a solution that provides safety and efficiency of railways with crucial resource, asset, safety, and failure management software.

