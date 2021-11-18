Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Petco Health and Wellness updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.860-$0.880 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.86-0.88 EPS.
Shares of WOOF traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.98. 167,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,587. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94.
In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
