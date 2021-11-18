Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Petco Health and Wellness updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.860-$0.880 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.86-0.88 EPS.

Shares of WOOF traded down $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.98. 167,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,587. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In related news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $1,012,152.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 133.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 155,085 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 25.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 35.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter worth about $225,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

