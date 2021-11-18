Peter Altman Buys 5,000 Shares of BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Stock

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) CEO Peter Altman purchased 5,000 shares of BioCardia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $11,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BCDA stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $2.18. 81,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,541. BioCardia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44.

Get BioCardia alerts:

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 1,237.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCDA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioCardia by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 166,396 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCardia by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 39,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.