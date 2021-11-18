Peyto Exploration & Development (PEYUF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS: PEYUF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/10/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.50 to C$13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.75 to C$15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$11.50 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.75 to C$14.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $9.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development Corp alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.0317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.42%.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.