Peyto Exploration & Development (PEYUF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS: PEYUF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/10/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$11.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$13.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.50 to C$13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/10/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.75 to C$15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/15/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/29/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/28/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$11.50 price target on the stock.
- 9/23/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.75 to C$14.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $9.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $0.0317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.42%.
