Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,836,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,966,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88. Pfizer has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $288.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

