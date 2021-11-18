Phala.Network (PHA) Price Tops $0.69 on Major Exchanges

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 18th. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala.Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00046319 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.45 or 0.00215538 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00083608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

About Phala.Network

PHA is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

