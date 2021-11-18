Phantasma Energy Trading 36.4% Lower This Week (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0984 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market cap of $6.27 million and approximately $133,447.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded 36.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,776,945 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

