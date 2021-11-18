Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Hits $0.0186

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $4,436.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,528.11 or 0.98605705 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00048108 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.14 or 0.00325207 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.51 or 0.00530095 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.43 or 0.00189004 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012743 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00009727 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001618 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001276 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,029,475 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.