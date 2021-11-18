Pigeoncoin (PGN) Trading Down 11.7% This Week

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $10,919.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003748 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012331 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000078 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

