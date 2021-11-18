PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $98.71 and last traded at $98.71. Approximately 100,457 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 321,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.83.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 59.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,591,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,028 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,880,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 368,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 126,783 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 71,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.