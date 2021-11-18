Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $89.77

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $89.77, but opened at $86.95. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $85.00, with a volume of 71,338 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $106.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.06.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $3.07. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 19.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

