Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the October 14th total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,786 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

NYSE:PHT opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

