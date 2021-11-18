Piper Sandler Boosts Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Price Target to $45.00

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ MRBK opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.85. Meridian has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $35.00.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Meridian during the first quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Meridian by 75.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Meridian by 30.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.
Meridian Company Profile
Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.
