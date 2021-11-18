Piper Sandler Boosts Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Price Target to $45.00

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRBK opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.85. Meridian has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $35.00.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Meridian had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 21.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meridian will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Meridian during the first quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Meridian by 75.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meridian during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meridian during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Meridian by 30.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

