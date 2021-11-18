Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 54,601 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Plains GP worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 9,023.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099,116 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,311,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,622 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,302,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,891,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,340 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 2.08. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently -327.27%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

