Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will announce sales of $154.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $170.97 million and the lowest is $133.61 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $66.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $499.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $468.01 million to $526.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $636.95 million, with estimates ranging from $583.10 million to $697.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $340,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $69,836.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,471,986 shares of company stock worth $68,768,827. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

