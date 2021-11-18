Playcent (PCNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.22 Million

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Playcent has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $106,125.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Playcent has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00048071 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.00 or 0.00223753 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00089121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

PCNT is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,803,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

