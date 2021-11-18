Playgroundz Price Hits $0.0100 on Top Exchanges (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 41.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Playgroundz has a market cap of $285,789.08 and approximately $1,448.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00069238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00070349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00092297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,061.09 or 1.00415768 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.55 or 0.07078863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars.

