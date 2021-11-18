Playtech (LON:PTEC) Sets New 1-Year High at $774.00

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 774 ($10.11) and last traded at GBX 763.50 ($9.98), with a volume of 238011 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 741 ($9.68).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTEC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Playtech to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Playtech from GBX 468 ($6.11) to GBX 680 ($8.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 560 ($7.32).

Get Playtech alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06. The company has a market cap of £2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 516.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 459.54.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.