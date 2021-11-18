Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Plexus worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Plexus by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 295,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,171,000 after acquiring an additional 41,859 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter worth $1,517,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $92.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.13. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLXS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Fox-Davies Capital raised Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $50,049.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,535 shares of company stock worth $969,549 over the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.