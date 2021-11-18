PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Short Interest Update

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the October 14th total of 4,480,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 690,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $49.67 on Thursday. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $46.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.22%.

Separately, Argus cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PNM Resources by 1,250.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in PNM Resources by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PNM Resources by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

