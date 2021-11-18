POA Price Reaches $0.17 (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 823.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 18th. In the last week, POA has traded 1,203.5% higher against the dollar. POA has a total market cap of $49.65 million and approximately $188.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POA coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.
POA Coin Profile
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 293,587,639 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official website for POA is poa.network.
POA Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
