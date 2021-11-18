Polarean Imaging plc (OTCMKTS:PLLWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Polarean Imaging plc (OTCMKTS:PLLWF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, an increase of 71.5% from the October 14th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Shares of PLLWF stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. Polarean Imaging has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.04.

About Polarean Imaging

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of polarized Xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

