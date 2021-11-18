Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) CEO Michael T. Speetzen Sells 24,500 Shares

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PII traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.90. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.18% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 26.20%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 41,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,130,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,619,000 after purchasing an additional 166,303 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $380,142,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 309,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PII. Raymond James dropped their target price on Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist dropped their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.60.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

