Polis Price Tops $1.05 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Polis coin can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00001848 BTC on major exchanges. Polis has a market cap of $10.33 million and approximately $428,369.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polis has traded up 252% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007593 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.27 or 0.00306679 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007270 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.81 or 0.00654315 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 85.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Polis Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

