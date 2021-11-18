PolkaCover (CVR) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One PolkaCover coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. PolkaCover has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and $174,316.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaCover alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00068896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00070050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00091074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,037.73 or 0.99978627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,994.20 or 0.07001228 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PolkaCover Profile

PolkaCover launched on January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 46,528,627 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

PolkaCover Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaCover should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaCover using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaCover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaCover and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.