Polkastarter (POLS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19.84 Million

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Polkastarter has a market cap of $220.85 million and $19.84 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkastarter coin can now be bought for $2.72 or 0.00004699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polkastarter has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00046577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.62 or 0.00217293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.56 or 0.00085729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Polkastarter Coin Profile

Polkastarter (POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,301,332 coins. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Polkastarter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkastarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkastarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

