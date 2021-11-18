Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Porch Group in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Sherlund now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.54).

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.01 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

Porch Group stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54.

In other Porch Group news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,333,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $73,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,947 shares of company stock worth $3,493,212. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 118,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 138,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

