Portion (PRT) Price Down 15.8% This Week

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Portion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Portion has a market cap of $3.27 million and approximately $10,318.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Portion has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00046684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.57 or 0.00217414 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00088023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Portion Coin Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,560,371 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

