Porvair (LON:PRV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $657.48

Shares of Porvair plc (LON:PRV) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 657.48 ($8.59) and traded as high as GBX 688 ($8.99). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 640 ($8.36), with a volume of 201,342 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60. The firm has a market cap of £295.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 657.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 614.03.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

