Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Director Buys $512,020.16 in Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin purchased 71,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $512,020.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Poseida Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.25. 225,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,716. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 6.44. The firm has a market cap of $453.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -0.46.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 44.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

