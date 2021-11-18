Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Director Buys $512,020.16 in Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin purchased 71,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $512,020.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Poseida Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.25. 225,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,716. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 6.44. The firm has a market cap of $453.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -0.46.
Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 44.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Poseida Therapeutics
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.
