Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) CEO Andrew Spodek Buys 58,823 Shares

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 58,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $999,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PSTL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 254,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,161. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $245.16 million, a P/E ratio of 164.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 818.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 110.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 52,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 182,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $828,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

