Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP David Mh Matthews Sells 2,500 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $270,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Mh Matthews also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $165,120.00.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.64. The company had a trading volume of 440,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.97. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on POWI. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.