Power Ledger (POWR) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Power Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Power Ledger has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $133.42 million and approximately $17.41 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Power Ledger

Power Ledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,485,997 coins. The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Power Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

