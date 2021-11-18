PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.78.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSK. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Shares of TSE PSK opened at C$15.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.06. The firm has a market cap of C$3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 36.38. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$9.54 and a twelve month high of C$16.48.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.