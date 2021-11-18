Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRBZF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$141.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$140.00 to C$157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

OTCMKTS PRBZF opened at $106.54 on Thursday. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $109.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.17.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.