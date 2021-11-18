Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$148.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Premium Brands to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

PBH opened at C$130.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$133.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$128.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58. The company has a market cap of C$5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$94.56 and a 12-month high of C$137.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.50%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

