Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $128.65

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$128.65 and traded as high as C$134.00. Premium Brands shares last traded at C$130.99, with a volume of 50,059 shares traded.

PBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Premium Brands to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$148.00.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$133.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$128.65. The firm has a market cap of C$5.70 billion and a PE ratio of 47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.50%.

Premium Brands Company Profile (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.