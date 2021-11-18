Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.93.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pretium Resources to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares downgraded Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of TSE PVG opened at C$18.06 on Thursday. Pretium Resources has a one year low of C$10.40 and a one year high of C$18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a PE ratio of -73.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.98.

In related news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total value of C$26,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$305,983.02.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

