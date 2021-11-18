Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 29,297 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,297 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.20% of Williams-Sonoma worth $24,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after purchasing an additional 425,621 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,899,000 after purchasing an additional 316,299 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,980,000 after purchasing an additional 231,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 498.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,031,000 after purchasing an additional 156,686 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $3,130,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,488 shares of company stock worth $10,375,864. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.95.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $209.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.93 and its 200 day moving average is $173.36. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.51 and a 52 week high of $222.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

