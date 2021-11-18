Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 46,675 Shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,445,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,675 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 8.34% of PDL Community Bancorp worth $19,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDL Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PDL Community Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDL Community Bancorp stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PDL Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.38 million, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.45.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). PDL Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $18.67 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PDL Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans.

