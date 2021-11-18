Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 5,548 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 443,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.17% of PulteGroup worth $24,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 79,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

Shares of PHM opened at $52.36 on Thursday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $39.92 and a one year high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.69.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.