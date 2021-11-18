Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 60,524 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,524 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.26% of Smartsheet worth $23,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $80,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $69.53 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $50.41 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.86.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $706,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $14,638,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 271,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,769,858. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMAR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.76.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

