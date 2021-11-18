Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 47,611 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.63% of Dine Brands Global worth $25,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,897,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $169,315,000 after buying an additional 99,055 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,549,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,250,000 after buying an additional 451,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,026,000 after buying an additional 30,895 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 428,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 2.04. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.16.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

