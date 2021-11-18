Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,708 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 176,368 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.09% of Lyft worth $18,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYFT. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,502 shares of company stock worth $3,545,949 in the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $49.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.31. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.90.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

