Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 52,741 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,337 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $23,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 715 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 5,435.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 775 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. 6.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group stock opened at $52.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.29 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

