Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys Shares of 464,984 Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 464,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,176,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.50% of Academy Sports and Outdoors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,549,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after purchasing an additional 86,085 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,886,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 60,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,565,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $332,967.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,041.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $213,929.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,843,962 shares of company stock valued at $820,953,404. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $49.23.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

