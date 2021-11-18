Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys Shares of 764,241 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 764,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.30% of Organon & Co. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGN. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,395,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,956,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,217,000.

OGN opened at $32.95 on Thursday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OGN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

